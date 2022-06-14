Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $135.60 and last traded at $133.66. Approximately 2,087 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 749,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.70.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALNY shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $210.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.76.

The company has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of -18.17 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.04.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.93) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $186.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.82 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 137.44% and a negative net margin of 101.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.71) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Steven M. Paul sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.69, for a total transaction of $2,560,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,690. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

