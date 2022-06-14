Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS) Shares Gap Up to $8.63

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.63, but opened at $10.21. Alpha Tau Medical shares last traded at $11.03, with a volume of 190 shares traded.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DRTS shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Alpha Tau Medical in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Alpha Tau Medical in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Alpha Tau Medical in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.38.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS)
Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.
