Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director John L. Hennessy Sells 33 Shares of Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total value of $77,496.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,174.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

GOOG opened at $2,137.53 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,377.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,634.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,044.16 and a one year high of $3,042.00.

Alphabet shares are set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $26.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Twenty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,315.38.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Rench Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 399 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,573,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 166 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,939 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,182,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBB Research Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,850,000. Institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

