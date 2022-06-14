Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Director John L. Hennessy Sells 33 Shares of Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total value of $77,496.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,174.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,127.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,037.69 and a 1 year high of $3,030.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,369.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,628.47.

Alphabet shares are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period last year, the company posted $26.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,183.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on Alphabet to $2,650.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,850.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,323.54.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

