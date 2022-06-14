Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.89

Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.89 and last traded at $7.09, with a volume of 47865 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.33.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ATEC shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Alphatec from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Alphatec from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.71.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. The company has a market cap of $722.50 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.71 and a 200 day moving average of $10.59.

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $70.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.72 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 60.83% and a negative return on equity of 147.10%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mortimer Berkowitz III purchased 16,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $115,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 555,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,996,871.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total value of $501,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,362,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,753,559.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 22,200 shares of company stock valued at $165,100 and have sold 271,630 shares valued at $2,141,374. 34.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATEC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 945.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,062,091 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769,149 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Alphatec during the third quarter valued at $12,244,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Alphatec by 2,528.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 784,048 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,558,000 after buying an additional 754,221 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Alphatec by 274.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,024,796 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,713,000 after buying an additional 750,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Alphatec by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,111,417 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,704,000 after purchasing an additional 427,213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System that provides minimally invasive pedicle screw placement.

