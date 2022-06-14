Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Major Shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. Acquires 7,329 Shares of Stock

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 7,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.86 per share, with a total value of $130,895.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 887,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,850,214.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cto Realty Growth, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

On Thursday, June 9th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 100 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $1,800.00.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 216 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $3,877.20.

On Monday, May 9th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,300 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.27 per share, with a total value of $23,751.00.

On Wednesday, May 4th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 3,600 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.48 per share, with a total value of $66,528.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 10,406 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.32 per share, with a total value of $190,637.92.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 9,551 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.26 per share, with a total value of $174,401.26.

On Monday, April 11th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 7,400 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.35 per share, with a total value of $135,790.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 100 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.39 per share, with a total value of $1,839.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,191 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $22,033.50.

Shares of NYSE PINE opened at $17.71 on Tuesday. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $21.07. The stock has a market cap of $209.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.96.

Alpine Income Property Trust ( NYSE:PINE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.37). Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 4.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.00%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alpine Income Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.70.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diligent Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Goff John C bought a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,718,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 12,828 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alpine Income Property Trust (Get Rating)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.