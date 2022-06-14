Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $48.51

Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $48.51 and last traded at $49.31, with a volume of 2734 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.96.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altair Engineering currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -276.60 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.07.

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.08. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a positive return on equity of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $159.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Altair Engineering news, insider Uwe Schramm sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total value of $166,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,457,820.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 2,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total transaction of $124,261.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,945,764.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,447 shares of company stock worth $778,429 in the last 90 days. 22.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Altair Engineering by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 327,529 shares of the software’s stock valued at $22,580,000 after buying an additional 67,555 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the 4th quarter worth approximately $667,000. David J Yvars Group purchased a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,982 shares of the software’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

About Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and Internet of Things platform and analytics tools, as well as support and the complementary software products.

