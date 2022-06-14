Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Short Interest Update

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,000 shares, a drop of 33.6% from the May 15th total of 63,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Altius Minerals stock. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc bought a new stake in Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATUSF. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Altius Minerals from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Altius Minerals from C$31.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

ATUSF opened at $14.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.80. Altius Minerals has a 1 year low of $11.56 and a 1 year high of $20.36.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0538 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 12 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

