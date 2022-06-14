Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $10.50 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMPS opened at $7.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 10.67 and a current ratio of 10.67. Altus Power has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $11.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.51.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $21.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.90 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Altus Power will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its position in Altus Power by 5.2% in the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 81,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Altus Power by 33.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Altus Power in the first quarter worth $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Altus Power during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altus Power during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altus Power, Inc operates as a clean electrification company in the United States. It is involved in the on-site solar generation for commercial, industrial, and public customers; community solar; energy storage; and electric vehicle charging businesses. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

