Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $10.50 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:AMPS opened at $7.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 10.67 and a current ratio of 10.67. Altus Power has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $11.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.51.
Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $21.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.90 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Altus Power will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Altus Power (Get Rating)
Altus Power, Inc operates as a clean electrification company in the United States. It is involved in the on-site solar generation for commercial, industrial, and public customers; community solar; energy storage; and electric vehicle charging businesses. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.
