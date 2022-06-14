Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Trading Down 4.6% on Analyst Downgrade

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.6% on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $10.50 to $10.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Altus Power traded as low as $6.81 and last traded at $6.81. Approximately 1,343 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 513,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.14.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Triad Investment Management purchased a new position in Altus Power in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Altus Power in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Altus Power in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 10.67 and a current ratio of 10.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.51.
About Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS)
Altus Power, Inc operates as a clean electrification company in the United States. It is involved in the on-site solar generation for commercial, industrial, and public customers; community solar; energy storage; and electric vehicle charging businesses. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.
