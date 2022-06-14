Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Trading Down 4.6% on Analyst Downgrade

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.6% on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $10.50 to $10.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Altus Power traded as low as $6.81 and last traded at $6.81. Approximately 1,343 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 513,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.14.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Triad Investment Management purchased a new position in Altus Power in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Altus Power in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Altus Power in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Altus Power alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 10.67 and a current ratio of 10.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.51.

Altus Power ( NYSE:AMPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $21.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.90 million. Analysts forecast that Altus Power, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS)

Altus Power, Inc operates as a clean electrification company in the United States. It is involved in the on-site solar generation for commercial, industrial, and public customers; community solar; energy storage; and electric vehicle charging businesses. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.