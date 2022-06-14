Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $200.00 target price on the e-commerce giant’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 92.92% from the stock’s current price.
AMZN has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $187.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.67.
Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $103.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.33. The company has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.23. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $101.26 and a fifty-two week high of $188.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.71.
In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at $12,991,458.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total transaction of $114,586.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,837 shares of company stock worth $10,642,923 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $605,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $1,041,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,836,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,883,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% in the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.
About Amazon.com (Get Rating)
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
