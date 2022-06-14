Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $200.00 target price on the e-commerce giant’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 92.92% from the stock’s current price.

AMZN has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $187.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.67.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $103.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.33. The company has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.23. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $101.26 and a fifty-two week high of $188.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at $12,991,458.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total transaction of $114,586.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,837 shares of company stock worth $10,642,923 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $605,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $1,041,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,836,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,883,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% in the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

