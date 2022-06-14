Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Ambarella from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Ambarella from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Ambarella from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ambarella from $164.00 to $122.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $137.53.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Shares of AMBA opened at $69.95 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.99. Ambarella has a 52-week low of $65.60 and a 52-week high of $227.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -97.15 and a beta of 1.28.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 7.50% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $90.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total transaction of $833,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 7,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $675,336.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 149,665 shares of company stock worth $13,756,018. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMBA. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 5.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 61.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 690,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,606,000 after buying an additional 263,299 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 1.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 71,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,067,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 11.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,197,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,514,000 after buying an additional 122,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 40.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,426,000 after buying an additional 13,696 shares during the last quarter. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ambarella (Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.