Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.49

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.49 and last traded at $2.49, with a volume of 1568154 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ambev currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Get Ambev alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $39.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.09.

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Ambev had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ambev S.A. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ambev by 137.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 79,091 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ambev by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,274,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,498 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Ambev during the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ambev by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,594,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,442,000 after acquiring an additional 43,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ambev during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. 8.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ambev (NYSE:ABEV)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.