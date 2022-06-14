Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.49

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.49 and last traded at $2.49, with a volume of 1568154 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ambev currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $39.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.09.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ambev by 137.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 79,091 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ambev by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,274,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,498 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Ambev during the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ambev by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,594,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,442,000 after acquiring an additional 43,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ambev during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. 8.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Ambev (NYSE:ABEV)
Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada.
