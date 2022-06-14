AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.
AMCX has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AMC Networks from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim cut their price target on AMC Networks from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.50.
AMC Networks stock opened at $30.39 on Monday. AMC Networks has a 52 week low of $30.00 and a 52 week high of $68.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.59 and a 200-day moving average of $38.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.95.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in AMC Networks by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its position in AMC Networks by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 12,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in AMC Networks by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in AMC Networks by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in AMC Networks by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.
About AMC Networks (Get Rating)
AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.
