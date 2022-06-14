AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Short Interest Update

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

DIT traded up $1.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.04. 20 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610. AMCON Distributing has a 1 year low of $122.85 and a 1 year high of $270.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.62 million, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.80.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The company reported $5.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The company had revenue of $391.89 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. AMCON Distributing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in AMCON Distributing by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMCON Distributing by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMCON Distributing by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 9.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of AMCON Distributing from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

