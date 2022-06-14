AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $170.50. AMCON Distributing shares last traded at $158.79, with a volume of 2,186 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised AMCON Distributing from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.89 million, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.80.

AMCON Distributing ( NYSEAMERICAN:DIT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The company reported $5.19 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $391.89 million during the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 0.92%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. AMCON Distributing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.67%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AMCON Distributing by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of AMCON Distributing by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC lifted its holdings in AMCON Distributing by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

AMCON Distributing Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT)

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

