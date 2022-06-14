Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $109.30

Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $109.30 and last traded at $111.08, with a volume of 361508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.52.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Amedisys from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.82.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $545.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.81 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 19.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.31, for a total transaction of $443,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at $2,896,536.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,252 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 13,394 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 235.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 151,640 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $24,547,000 after purchasing an additional 106,453 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,588,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $257,187,000 after purchasing an additional 576,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

