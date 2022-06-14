American Aires Inc. (OTCMKTS:AAIRF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

American Aires Inc. (OTCMKTS:AAIRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 96,800 shares, a decline of 29.2% from the May 15th total of 136,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
OTCMKTS AAIRF opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05. American Aires has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.11.
American Aires Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Aires (AAIRF)
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for American Aires Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Aires and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.