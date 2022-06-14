American Aires Inc. (OTCMKTS:AAIRF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

American Aires Inc. (OTCMKTS:AAIRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 96,800 shares, a decline of 29.2% from the May 15th total of 136,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

OTCMKTS AAIRF opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05. American Aires has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.11.

Get American Aires alerts:

American Aires Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Aires Inc, a nanotechnology company, researches, develops, produces, distributes, and sells proprietary silicon-based microprocessors to protect persons from the harmful effects of electromagnetic radiation that are emitted by electronic devices in Canada. Its products include the Aires Shield Pro, which reduces the harmful effects of electromagnetic radiation from cell phones, cordless phones, tablets, baby monitors, smart TVs, PCs, computer monitors, laptops, routers, and other small household electronic devices; Aires Defender Pro that protects its wearer by reducing the harmful effects of surrounding electromagnetic radiation from power lines, cell phone towers, and other sources of electromagnetic radiation emission; and Aires Guardian, which reduces the harmful effects of electromagnetic radiation in a small space.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for American Aires Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Aires and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.