American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $11.54

AEO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $34.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.54.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.44.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 28.05% and a net margin of 7.07%. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is presently 41.62%.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 24,958 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $449,244.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,174. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,895 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total transaction of $246,552.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

