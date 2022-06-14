American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. B. Riley lowered their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.00.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

NYSE:AMH opened at $33.59 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.47, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $33.42 and a 1 year high of $44.07.

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $356.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.76 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 13.74%. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 153.19%.

In other news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.71 per share, for a total transaction of $7,142,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,830,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,353,438.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 200,706 shares of company stock worth $7,161,700. 6.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent (Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.