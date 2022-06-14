American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.94.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMH. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

In other news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson bought 200,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.71 per share, with a total value of $7,142,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,830,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,353,438.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 200,706 shares of company stock worth $7,161,700 over the last ninety days. 6.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AMH opened at $33.59 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.60. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $33.42 and a 12-month high of $44.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $356.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.19%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.