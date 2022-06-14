American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of American Realty Investors stock opened at $16.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $262.95 million, a PE ratio of -77.52 and a beta of 0.44. American Realty Investors has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $23.02. The company has a quick ratio of 8.62, a current ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.49.
American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a positive return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $7.79 million for the quarter.
About American Realty Investors (Get Rating)
American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Realty Investors (ARL)
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for American Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.