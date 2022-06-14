American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of American Realty Investors stock opened at $16.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $262.95 million, a PE ratio of -77.52 and a beta of 0.44. American Realty Investors has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $23.02. The company has a quick ratio of 8.62, a current ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.49.

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a positive return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $7.79 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Realty Investors stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Realty Investors, Inc. ( NYSE:ARL Get Rating ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 31,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of American Realty Investors at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Realty Investors (Get Rating)

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

