American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMSGet Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMS opened at $2.26 on Tuesday. American Shared Hospital Services has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 million, a PE ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMSGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.69 million during the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 2.40%.

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

