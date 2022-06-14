American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 683,200 shares, a decrease of 34.9% from the May 15th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 187,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AWR. StockNews.com began coverage on American States Water in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on American States Water from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on American States Water from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of NYSE:AWR traded down $3.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,838. American States Water has a twelve month low of $74.77 and a twelve month high of $103.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.08 and its 200 day moving average is $88.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.82.

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.16). American States Water had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $108.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American States Water will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is 60.58%.

In other American States Water news, insider Bryan K. Switzer sold 2,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total value of $211,414.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,630 shares in the company, valued at $529,935.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its position in American States Water by 2,152.9% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in American States Water by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in American States Water during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in American States Water during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of American States Water by 61.1% in the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Company Profile (Get Rating)

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

