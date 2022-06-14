American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $290.29.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMT. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Sunday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $6,855,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,147,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 3.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its stake in American Tower by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 12,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,517,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in American Tower by 4.7% during the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AMT opened at $240.03 on Tuesday. American Tower has a twelve month low of $220.00 and a twelve month high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $109.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.53, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $251.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.46.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that American Tower will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $1.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 96.89%.

American Tower

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

