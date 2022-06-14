American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) Short Interest Update

American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 428,100 shares, a decrease of 31.1% from the May 15th total of 621,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 318,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, insider Timothy Donnelly sold 12,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $316,068.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,737.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David` T. Johnson sold 6,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total value of $167,084.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,664,874.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in American Vanguard by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 64,335 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Vanguard in the second quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in American Vanguard by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 25,416 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in American Vanguard by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 4,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in American Vanguard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,796,000. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AVD traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.00. 2,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,634. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.79. American Vanguard has a 52-week low of $13.82 and a 52-week high of $25.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.61 and its 200-day moving average is $18.43.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.13. American Vanguard had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $149.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Vanguard will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.90%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Vanguard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

American Vanguard Company Profile

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

