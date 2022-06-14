American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Trading Down 5%

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $133.45 and last traded at $133.69. 15,624 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 881,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $140.66.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $190.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.22.

Get American Water Works alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.98.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.655 dividend. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $105,405.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,008.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total transaction of $149,740.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,098.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Water Works (NYSE:AWK)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.