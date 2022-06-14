American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Stock Price Down 8.1%

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 8.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.63 and last traded at $3.65. 2,757 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,324,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.97.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on American Well from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of American Well in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.89.

Get American Well alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.77.

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). American Well had a negative net margin of 79.91% and a negative return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $64.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Well Co. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Well news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 40,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total transaction of $145,777.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,509,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,984,296.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Phyllis Gotlib sold 13,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total transaction of $49,087.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 509,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,818,147.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 346,371 shares of company stock valued at $1,285,119. Company insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMWL. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in American Well by 198.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,318,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,792 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in American Well by 26.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,671 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Well by 50.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,054,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,965 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Well during the third quarter valued at about $7,593,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of American Well during the third quarter valued at about $436,000. 43.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Well (NYSE:AMWL)

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth software company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.