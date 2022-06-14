Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) to Issue $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

Ameris Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years. Ameris Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 11.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ameris Bancorp to earn $5.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.7%.

NASDAQ:ABCB traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.85. The stock had a trading volume of 288,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,134. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Ameris Bancorp has a one year low of $39.67 and a one year high of $56.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.13.

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $259.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,458,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 88.2% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 29,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 13,901 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $1,047,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 21.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

