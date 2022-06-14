AMERISAFE, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NASDAQ:AMSF)

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th.

AMERISAFE has raised its dividend by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. AMERISAFE has a payout ratio of 44.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AMERISAFE to earn $2.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.0%.

Get AMERISAFE alerts:

NASDAQ AMSF opened at $50.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.41. AMERISAFE has a 12 month low of $44.06 and a 12 month high of $64.90. The company has a market capitalization of $969.48 million, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.40.

AMERISAFE ( NASDAQ:AMSF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.21. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $73.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AMERISAFE will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

In other AMERISAFE news, CAO Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 2,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total value of $110,001.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,610.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO G. Janelle Frost sold 10,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total transaction of $504,597.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,906,008.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,772 shares of company stock worth $1,051,218 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 435,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,609,000 after buying an additional 59,227 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 531,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,402,000 after purchasing an additional 7,850 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 718,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,675,000 after purchasing an additional 22,392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMSF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMERISAFE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of AMERISAFE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

About AMERISAFE (Get Rating)

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company's workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It serves small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.