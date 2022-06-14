AmerisourceBergen (ABC) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE: ABC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/13/2022 – AmerisourceBergen had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $144.00 to $174.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/9/2022 – AmerisourceBergen had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $171.00 to $170.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/9/2022 – AmerisourceBergen had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $171.00 to $170.00.

6/7/2022 – AmerisourceBergen was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $178.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $167.00.

6/3/2022 – AmerisourceBergen had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI to $165.00.

5/27/2022 – AmerisourceBergen had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $178.00 to $175.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/26/2022 – AmerisourceBergen was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $182.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $175.00.

5/25/2022 – AmerisourceBergen had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $168.00 to $167.00.

5/6/2022 – AmerisourceBergen was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

5/5/2022 – AmerisourceBergen had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $179.00 to $187.00.

5/5/2022 – AmerisourceBergen had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $153.00 to $168.00.

5/5/2022 – AmerisourceBergen had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $139.00 to $162.00.

4/16/2022 – AmerisourceBergen was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $141.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.56. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $111.34 and a 12 month high of $167.19.

Get AmerisourceBergen Co alerts:

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $57.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.26 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 349.46% and a net margin of 0.75%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 22.44%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 4,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $783,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,060,079 shares of company stock worth $909,361,965. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.