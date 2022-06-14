Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) CFO Megan Faust Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $119,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,388.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ AMKR opened at $17.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.58. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $29.50.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 24.26%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.09%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 653,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,198,000 after buying an additional 91,890 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 210,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after buying an additional 57,537 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 113,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 44,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

