AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $141.20.

AMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark boosted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut AMN Healthcare Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.53, for a total transaction of $136,542.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,537.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 18,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $97.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.36. AMN Healthcare Services has a one year low of $82.75 and a one year high of $129.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.74.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.24. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 44.09% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

