Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of NYSE AP opened at $3.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $67.36 million, a P/E ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 0.94. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $6.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.45.

Ampco-Pittsburgh ( NYSE:AP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $94.43 million during the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 251.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 6.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 208,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 210,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 72,000 shares in the last quarter. 43.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing. The FCEG segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling mills by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; cast rolls for hot and cold strip, medium/heavy section, hot strip finishing, roughing, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities; and forged engineered products for use in the steel distribution, oil and gas, and aluminum and plastic extrusion industries.

