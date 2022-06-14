Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Citigroup from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 145.17% from the stock’s current price.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.46. 16,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,308,504. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $33.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.24.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.18). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases in the United States and Canada. The company's product candidature includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and tauroursodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of ALS and other neurodegenerative diseases.

