Anaergia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Anaergia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANRGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,600 shares, a drop of 29.2% from the May 15th total of 85,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.6 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ANRGF shares. TD Securities began coverage on Anaergia in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Anaergia in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Anaergia from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Anaergia from C$17.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Anaergia from C$25.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of ANRGF opened at $4.55 on Tuesday. Anaergia has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $20.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.56.

Anaergia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the generation of renewable energy and conversion of waste to resources. The company offers anaerobic digestion technologies for the production of clean energy, fertilizers, and recycled water from waste streams. It offers wastewater resource recovery, municipal solid waste, and agri-food solutions.

