Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for ServiceNow (NOW)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW):

5/25/2022 – ServiceNow had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $650.00 to $600.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/25/2022 – ServiceNow had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $650.00 to $550.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/25/2022 – ServiceNow had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG to $570.00.

5/25/2022 – ServiceNow had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $650.00 to $550.00.

5/23/2022 – ServiceNow had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $700.00 to $550.00.

5/18/2022 – ServiceNow is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock.

5/18/2022 – ServiceNow had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley to $594.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/10/2022 – ServiceNow had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $700.00 to $600.00.

4/28/2022 – ServiceNow had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $725.00 to $695.00.

4/28/2022 – ServiceNow had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $810.00 to $745.00.

4/28/2022 – ServiceNow had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $660.00 to $600.00.

4/28/2022 – ServiceNow had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $800.00 to $700.00.

4/28/2022 – ServiceNow had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $725.00 to $695.00.

4/28/2022 – ServiceNow had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $700.00 to $680.00.

4/28/2022 – ServiceNow had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $652.00 to $613.00.

4/28/2022 – ServiceNow had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $623.00 to $656.00.

4/27/2022 – ServiceNow had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $635.00 to $570.00.

4/26/2022 – ServiceNow was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

4/25/2022 – ServiceNow had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $692.00 to $613.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/25/2022 – ServiceNow had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $700.00 to $660.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/19/2022 – ServiceNow had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $675.00 to $623.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NOW stock traded up $1.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $442.32. The company had a trading volume of 13,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,154. The stock has a market cap of $88.67 billion, a PE ratio of 402.11, a PEG ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $475.98 and a 200-day moving average of $544.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $406.47 and a one year high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.26, for a total transaction of $456,922.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,613.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 700 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.04, for a total transaction of $406,728.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,470 shares of company stock valued at $9,406,060 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth $29,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its stake in ServiceNow by 671.4% in the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 54 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

