Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for United Therapeutics (UTHR)

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ: UTHR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/24/2022 – United Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $236.00 to $263.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/24/2022 – United Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $219.00 to $247.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/24/2022 – United Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $248.00 to $255.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/24/2022 – United Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $223.00 to $245.00.

5/24/2022 – United Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $225.00 to $238.00.

5/5/2022 – United Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $275.00 to $300.00.

4/19/2022 – United Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $223.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

UTHR traded down $4.19 on Monday, reaching $216.46. 417,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,912. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $197.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.62. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.38 and a fifty-two week high of $236.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 8.84 and a quick ratio of 8.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.62.

Get United Therapeutics Co alerts:

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $2.07. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 38.87%. The company had revenue of $461.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 17.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Christopher Causey sold 5,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $1,117,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,655. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.27, for a total value of $693,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,065.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,390,830. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.