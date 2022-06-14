Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for VMware (VMW)

VMware (NYSE: VMW) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/31/2022 – VMware had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $135.00 to $142.50.

5/27/2022 – VMware was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/27/2022 – VMware had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho to $138.00.

5/26/2022 – VMware was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

5/26/2022 – VMware was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $142.50 price target on the stock.

5/23/2022 – VMware had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $125.00 to $105.00.

5/23/2022 – VMware had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $153.00 to $140.00.

5/19/2022 – VMware had its price target lowered by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt to $136.00. They now have a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

5/18/2022 – VMware had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $125.00 to $115.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of VMW opened at $122.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.67. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $167.83.

Get VMware Inc alerts:

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. VMware had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $3,916,452.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,042 shares in the company, valued at $19,603,123.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 18,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,292,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,629,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 84,197 shares of company stock valued at $10,203,013 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new stake in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,382,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in VMware by 148.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,371,746 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $158,959,000 after buying an additional 819,811 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA purchased a new stake in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,496,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $728,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,801 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.