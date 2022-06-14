Analysts Set CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) PT at $3.52

Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.52.
CESDF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James upgraded CES Energy Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.
CESDF opened at $2.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.88. CES Energy Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $2.48.
About CES Energy Solutions (Get Rating)
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.
