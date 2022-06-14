Analysts Set CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) PT at $3.52

Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.52.

CESDF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James upgraded CES Energy Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

CESDF opened at $2.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.88. CES Energy Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $2.48.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

