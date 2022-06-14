Analysts Set Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) PT at $19.00

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOGO. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Gogo from $20.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gogo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Gogo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Gogo from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of GOGO stock opened at $17.91 on Friday. Gogo has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $23.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.71 and its 200 day moving average is $16.25.

Gogo ( NASDAQ:GOGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. Gogo had a negative return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 51.50%. The company had revenue of $92.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Gogo will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jessica Betjemann sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $158,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,709.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marguerite M. Elias sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $563,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,791 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,522.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Gogo by 351.8% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 112,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 87,260 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Gogo by 49.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 15,869 shares during the last quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Gogo by 34.2% in the first quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP now owns 384,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,330,000 after purchasing an additional 98,000 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Gogo by 26.6% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 623,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,600,000 after purchasing an additional 131,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Gogo by 369.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,310 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA) segments. The company design, build and operate air-to-ground networks, engineer and maintain in-flight systems of proprietary hardware and software, and deliver customizable connectivity and wireless entertainment services.

