Analysts’ Upgrades for June 14th (AVVIY, CBGPY, DSGX, EGLE, ENGGY, EPR, GASS, HVRRF, LVMUY, NOK)

Analysts' upgrades for Tuesday, June 14th:

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) was upgraded by analysts at Investec from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Hannover Rück (OTC:HVRRF) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $84.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $90.00.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $57.00 target price on the stock.

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Rathbones Group (OTCMKTS:RTBBF) was upgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an in-line rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $20.00 target price on the stock.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $260.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $250.00.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a buy rating. Berenberg Bank currently has GBX 3,300 ($40.05) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 3,500 ($42.48).

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a reduce rating to a hold rating.

