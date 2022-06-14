Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Devon Energy (DVN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN):

6/10/2022 – Devon Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $92.00 to $94.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/9/2022 – Devon Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $89.00 to $94.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/9/2022 – Devon Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $75.00 to $82.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/9/2022 – Devon Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $100.00 to $103.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/9/2022 – Devon Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $88.00 to $93.00.

6/9/2022 – Devon Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $90.00 to $102.00.

5/31/2022 – Devon Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $89.00 to $92.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/25/2022 – Devon Energy was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $73.00 price target on the stock.

5/24/2022 – Devon Energy was downgraded by analysts at Johnson Rice from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating.

5/18/2022 – Devon Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler to $89.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/13/2022 – Devon Energy was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/9/2022 – Devon Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $85.00 to $90.00.

5/4/2022 – Devon Energy was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/4/2022 – Devon Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $91.00 to $100.00.

4/26/2022 – Devon Energy was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/25/2022 – Devon Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $70.00 to $85.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

4/25/2022 – Devon Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $62.00 to $73.00.

4/25/2022 – Devon Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $62.00 to $73.00.

4/22/2022 – Devon Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $68.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Devon Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $80.00 to $91.00.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $69.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $24.05 and a 1-year high of $79.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 2.59.

Get Devon Energy Co alerts:

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.14. Devon Energy had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 36.57%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 75.05%.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 19,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $1,335,747.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 274,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,747,265.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $1,912,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 765,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,781,627.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,772 shares of company stock worth $4,118,438. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 87,102.0% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 13,912,210 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $493,965,000 after purchasing an additional 13,896,256 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,691,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $250,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616,599 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,113,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,346,149 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $235,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 276.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,373,320 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $143,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.