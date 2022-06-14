Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Adobe (ADBE)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE):

6/10/2022 – Adobe had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $600.00 to $530.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/9/2022 – Adobe had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $600.00 to $550.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/7/2022 – Adobe had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $460.00 to $450.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/23/2022 – Adobe had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $570.00 to $550.00.

5/18/2022 – Adobe had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $600.00 to $525.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/17/2022 – Adobe was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/6/2022 – Adobe was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/28/2022 – Adobe was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $371.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $175.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $414.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $479.47. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $370.27 and a one year high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.07. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total transaction of $1,197,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 2,350.0% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in Adobe by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

