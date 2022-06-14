Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Vodafone Group Public (VOD)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Vodafone Group Public (LON: VOD) in the last few weeks:

6/13/2022 – Vodafone Group Public was given a new GBX 175 ($2.12) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/9/2022 – Vodafone Group Public was given a new GBX 150 ($1.82) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

6/6/2022 – Vodafone Group Public was given a new GBX 180 ($2.18) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

6/1/2022 – Vodafone Group Public had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 170 ($2.06) to GBX 175 ($2.12). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/31/2022 – Vodafone Group Public had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 145 ($1.76) price target on the stock.

5/31/2022 – Vodafone Group Public was given a new GBX 180 ($2.18) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

5/27/2022 – Vodafone Group Public had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 225 ($2.73) price target on the stock.

5/27/2022 – Vodafone Group Public was given a new GBX 146 ($1.77) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

5/27/2022 – Vodafone Group Public was given a new GBX 225 ($2.73) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

5/25/2022 – Vodafone Group Public was given a new GBX 150 ($1.82) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

5/19/2022 – Vodafone Group Public was given a new GBX 125 ($1.52) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

5/18/2022 – Vodafone Group Public had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 155 ($1.88) to GBX 150 ($1.82). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/18/2022 – Vodafone Group Public had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a GBX 165 ($2.00) price target on the stock.

5/18/2022 – Vodafone Group Public had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 225 ($2.73) price target on the stock.

5/18/2022 – Vodafone Group Public was given a new GBX 225 ($2.73) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

5/18/2022 – Vodafone Group Public was given a new GBX 140 ($1.70) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

5/17/2022 – Vodafone Group Public was given a new GBX 155 ($1.88) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

5/17/2022 – Vodafone Group Public was given a new GBX 180 ($2.18) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

5/16/2022 – Vodafone Group Public had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 170 ($2.06) price target on the stock.

5/16/2022 – Vodafone Group Public was given a new GBX 147 ($1.78) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

5/13/2022 – Vodafone Group Public was given a new GBX 125 ($1.52) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

5/11/2022 – Vodafone Group Public had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

5/11/2022 – Vodafone Group Public was given a new GBX 155 ($1.88) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

5/4/2022 – Vodafone Group Public had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/27/2022 – Vodafone Group Public was given a new GBX 147 ($1.78) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/26/2022 – Vodafone Group Public had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

4/21/2022 – Vodafone Group Public was given a new GBX 170 ($2.06) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

VOD opened at GBX 126 ($1.53) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 105 ($1.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 141.60 ($1.72). The company has a market capitalization of £35.44 billion and a PE ratio of 20.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 125.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 123.62.

Get Vodafone Group Public Limited alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.18%. Vodafone Group Public’s payout ratio is 1.48%.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.