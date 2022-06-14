Analyzing Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR)

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Rating) and Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.8% of Whiting Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Whiting Petroleum shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and Whiting Petroleum, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Whiting Petroleum 0 2 4 0 2.67

Whiting Petroleum has a consensus price target of $100.83, suggesting a potential upside of 8.86%. Given Whiting Petroleum’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Whiting Petroleum is more favorable than Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and Whiting Petroleum’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust $8.70 million N/A $6.54 million N/A N/A Whiting Petroleum $1.53 billion 2.37 $427.91 million $9.82 9.43

Whiting Petroleum has higher revenue and earnings than Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust.

Dividends

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 17.5%. Whiting Petroleum pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Whiting Petroleum pays out 10.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and Whiting Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 81.90% 82.38% 82.38% Whiting Petroleum 22.33% 42.37% 25.55%

Volatility & Risk

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Whiting Petroleum has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Whiting Petroleum beats Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. The company has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area. As of December 31, 2021, it had 3,867 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of proved developed reserves. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in 1,917 net productive wells on approximately 539,900 net developed acres, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 326.0 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

