Analyzing ZipLink (OTCMKTS:ZIPL) & OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX)

ZipLink (OTCMKTS:ZIPL – Get Rating) and OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares ZipLink and OptimizeRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZipLink N/A N/A N/A OptimizeRx -4.30% -1.76% -1.66%

ZipLink has a beta of -1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 231% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OptimizeRx has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for ZipLink and OptimizeRx, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZipLink 0 0 0 0 N/A OptimizeRx 0 0 5 0 3.00

OptimizeRx has a consensus target price of $73.50, suggesting a potential upside of 190.86%. Given OptimizeRx’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe OptimizeRx is more favorable than ZipLink.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ZipLink and OptimizeRx’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZipLink N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A OptimizeRx $61.29 million 7.48 $380,000.00 ($0.16) -157.94

OptimizeRx has higher revenue and earnings than ZipLink.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.6% of OptimizeRx shares are held by institutional investors. 57.5% of ZipLink shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of OptimizeRx shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

OptimizeRx beats ZipLink on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

ZipLink Company Profile (Get Rating)

This record represents the public shell of ZipLink, Inc. In November 2000, ZipLink, Inc. suspended its operations and announced the lay off of substantially all of its employees except those necessary to wind down operations. Ziplink, Inc. operated as a wholesale connectivity provider in North America for the Business-to-Business marketplace, including Internet service providers, competitive local exchange carriers, Web appliance vendors, and PC manufacturers and distributors, as of September 30, 2000. ZipLink also offered a range of Internet connectivity services for Internet appliances, including Internet access and subscriber authentication. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Lowell, Massachusetts.

OptimizeRx Company Profile (Get Rating)

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages. It also offers brand support services, which focuses on educating and working with pharmaceutical manufacturers on identifying, formulating, and implementing eRx media strategies, including drug file integration, sales force training, and strategy development services for promoting their products. In addition, the company operates cloud based Mobile Health Messenger platform that provides interactive health messaging for enhanced medication adherence and care coordination; and HIPAA-compliant automated mobile messaging platform, which allows pharmaceutical manufactures and related entities to directly engage with patients to enhance regimen compliance. Further, it offers patient programs with treatment and affordability information, lifestyle and condition trackers, internet device connectivity, forms, and surveys. Additionally, the company provides evidence-based physician engagement solution applied to real-world data to assist healthcare providers in identifying patients who may be qualified for specific therapies, raise awareness of patient access pathways, and identify early indicators of non-adherence among patient populations. It also offers therapy initiation workflow focused on accelerating patient access to treatments where time-consuming medical documentation is required of HCPs prior to pharmacies dispensing prescribed drugs. The company was found in 2006 and is headquartered in Rochester, Michigan.

