Analyzing ZIVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) & Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX)

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) and ZIVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get Inhibrx alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Inhibrx and ZIVO Bioscience, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inhibrx 0 0 3 0 3.00 ZIVO Bioscience 0 0 1 0 3.00

Inhibrx presently has a consensus price target of $44.33, suggesting a potential upside of 399.81%. ZIVO Bioscience has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 171.08%. Given Inhibrx’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Inhibrx is more favorable than ZIVO Bioscience.

Risk & Volatility

Inhibrx has a beta of 3.1, meaning that its stock price is 210% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZIVO Bioscience has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Inhibrx and ZIVO Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inhibrx -1,289.14% -246.26% -64.34% ZIVO Bioscience N/A -144.91% -96.22%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Inhibrx and ZIVO Bioscience’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inhibrx $7.23 million 47.89 -$81.77 million ($2.44) -3.64 ZIVO Bioscience $20,000.00 1,563.72 -$9.16 million ($1.29) -2.57

ZIVO Bioscience has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Inhibrx. Inhibrx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ZIVO Bioscience, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.6% of Inhibrx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.5% of ZIVO Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. 25.8% of Inhibrx shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of ZIVO Bioscience shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Inhibrx beats ZIVO Bioscience on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Inhibrx Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inhibrx, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency. It also provides INBRX-106, a hexavalent agonist of OX40 for a range of oncology indications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

ZIVO Bioscience Company Profile (Get Rating)

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc., a research and development company, engages in licensing and selling natural bioactive ingredients derived from its proprietary algae cultures to animal, human, and dietary supplement and medical food manufacturers. It operates in the biotech and agtech sectors, with an intellectual property portfolio comprising proprietary algal and bacterial strains, biologically active molecules and complexes, production techniques, cultivation techniques, and patented or patent-pending inventions for applications in human and animal health. The company was formerly known as Health Enhancement Products, Inc. and changed its name to ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. in October 2014. ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. is based in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Inhibrx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibrx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.