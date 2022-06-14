Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW.A) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.90

Shares of Andrew Peller Ltd (TSE:ADW.A – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$6.90 and traded as low as C$6.65. Andrew Peller shares last traded at C$6.72, with a volume of 11,215 shares.
The firm has a market cap of C$289.78 million and a P/E ratio of 22.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.42.
Andrew Peller Company Profile (TSE:ADW.A)
