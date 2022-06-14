Anglo American (LON:AAL) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Anglo American (LON:AAL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

AAL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 4,300 ($52.19) to GBX 3,900 ($47.34) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($41.27) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($41.27) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,533.75 ($42.89).

AAL opened at GBX 3,486 ($42.31) on Tuesday. Anglo American has a 12-month low of GBX 2,350 ($28.52) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,996.80 ($60.65). The stock has a market cap of £46.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,728.58 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,508.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.20.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

